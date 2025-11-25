Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 170.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

