Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.2857.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $75,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,496.98. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 438,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,087.32. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 12,972 shares of company stock valued at $120,945 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verastem by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,404,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 1,303,957 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 656,194 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Verastem by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,644,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 104.9% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 2,615,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

