Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

VRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 720.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 29.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 746.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 925.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

