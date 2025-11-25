Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
VRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veris Residential
Institutional Trading of Veris Residential
Veris Residential Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Veris Residential Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.