Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $81,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 10,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $689,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

