Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.1115 and last traded at $2.11. 145,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.