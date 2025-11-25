Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.5833.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $123,335.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,336,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,892,638.20. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,641 shares of company stock valued at $750,859. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

