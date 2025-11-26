11,515 Shares in ProShares Ultra Health Care $RXL Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of RXL opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

