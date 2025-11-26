136,162 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Acquired by Arvin Capital Management LP

Arvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,622,000 after purchasing an additional 703,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,453,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,732,000 after buying an additional 660,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

