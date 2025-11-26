15,357 Shares in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF $FDEV Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 281,894 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of BATS FDEV opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.