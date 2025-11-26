15,357 Shares in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF $FDEV Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 281,894 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of BATS FDEV opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $32.98.
About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
