18,583 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June $KJUN Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4%

BATS KJUN opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (KJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral KJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

