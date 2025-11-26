21,488 Shares in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF $EWK Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of EWK opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

