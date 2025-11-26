851 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ANB Bank lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE CRS opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

