Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

About Adyen

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Adyen has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

