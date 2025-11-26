Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $134,247.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,399.90. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock worth $620,092. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,402,000 after purchasing an additional 733,038 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

