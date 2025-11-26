Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $85,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,432,603,000 after acquiring an additional 614,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

