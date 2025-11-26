Albemarle Corporation $ALB Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,903,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Albemarle by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 507,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,836,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -101.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

