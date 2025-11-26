Allegion PLC $ALLE Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.