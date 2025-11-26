Allianz SE Sells 1,283 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Allianz SE trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Allianz SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allianz SE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 414,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,027,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

