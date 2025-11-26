Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,508,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

