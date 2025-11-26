Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,092 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

