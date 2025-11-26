Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Increased by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.9% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 799,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

