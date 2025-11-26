ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $26.84. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 8,619 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

