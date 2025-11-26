Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

