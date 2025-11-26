Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Elite Life Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elite Life Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

