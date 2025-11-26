Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

