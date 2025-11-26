Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

