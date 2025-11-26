Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,014,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $222,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.