Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

AMTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Amentum during the first quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 145.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

