American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 571,209 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 571,209 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $99,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

