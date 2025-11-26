Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $32,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,371.55. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock worth $872,099 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

