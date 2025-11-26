Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

In related news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. This trade represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

