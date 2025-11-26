Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 676 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 56.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,668 shares in the company, valued at $17,403,101.16. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

