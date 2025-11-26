Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,541,520.92. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $58.94 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

