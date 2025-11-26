AMG National Trust Bank Has $28.12 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.