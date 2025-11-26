Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,905 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Arete boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

