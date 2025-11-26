Analyzing TCTM Kids IT Education (VSA) and Its Rivals

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TCTM Kids IT Education to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $660.42 million -$80.36 million -0.29 TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 3.65

TCTM Kids IT Education’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. TCTM Kids IT Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors 169 639 766 51 2.43

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 28.48%. Given TCTM Kids IT Education’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCTM Kids IT Education has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TCTM Kids IT Education peers beat TCTM Kids IT Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

