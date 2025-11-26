Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

