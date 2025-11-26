Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

