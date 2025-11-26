Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,372,000 after purchasing an additional 586,966 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,418,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,627,000 after purchasing an additional 426,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,922,000 after purchasing an additional 697,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

AM opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

