APA Corporation $APA Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,208,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $259,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in APA by 6,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 76.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 214.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,731.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.APA’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

