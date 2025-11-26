AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 94.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.