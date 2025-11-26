Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.43. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.5130, with a volume of 66,236 shares trading hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

