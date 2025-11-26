Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.43. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.5130, with a volume of 66,236 shares trading hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.