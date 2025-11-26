Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

