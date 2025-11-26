Arvin Capital Management LP Sells 160,334 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Arvin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 160,334 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 1.8% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.