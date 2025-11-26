Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45 and traded as low as GBX 0.40. Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.45, with a volume of 520,358 shares traded.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.