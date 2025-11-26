ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASGN from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ASGN by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 53.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,019,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 353,419 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at $4,065,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. ASGN has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. ASGN had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

