ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASGN from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASGN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN
ASGN Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. ASGN has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.96.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. ASGN had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASGN
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.