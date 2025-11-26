Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $624,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

