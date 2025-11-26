Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NIKE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.10%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

