Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 45.9% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 179,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,695,000 after buying an additional 2,481,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

UPS opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $137.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

