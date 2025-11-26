Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

GE opened at $293.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.